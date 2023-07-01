Video Of Little Boy Fearlessly Playing With Huge Cobra Draws Mixed Reactions

The clip garnered mixed reactions from Twitter users.

Snakes are one of the most terrifying creatures on the planet. Nevertheless, their unique and amazing abilities often make them fascinating creatures. Even though their bite could be deadly, some people still don't feel scared of the reptiles. Now, a video proving the same is going viral on social media. The clip shows a young child fearlessly handling a gigantic king cobra, which is one of the most venomous snakes in the world.

The video, which is both astonishing and frightening at the same time, was shared on Twitter by user Subhash Chandra NS. It shows a child, seemingly unafraid of the snakes, grasping the cobra by its tail.

"#SixYearOLdVirajPrashanth from #SirsiInUttaraKannada handling #KingCobra-#TheLargestVenomousSnake in the world," the caption of the post read.

Mr Chandra shared the clip just two days back and since then it has accumulated nearly 4,000 likes. The clip garnered mixed reactions from Twitter users. While some expressed their worries, others called for the little boy's parents to be booked.

"Very dangerous.... It's one of the fastest too and could have turned and bit him in a second.... Who is the snake rescue guy here with him???" wrote one user. "king cobra is probably 3X 6yr old Viraj's height," commented another.

A third said, "Most stupid thing to do.... Whoever allowed this should be jailed". "Some kind of a joke? Who trained him to do this? Is he mature enough to handle it?" questioned another.

Meanwhile, the king cobra is one of the most venomous snakes and among the longest venomous reptiles. An adult king cobra can be 10 to 12 feet in length and weigh up to 20 pounds (9 kg). According to National Geographic, they can literally "stand up" and look a full-grown person in the eye. The amount of neurotoxin they can deliver in a single bite is enough to kill 20 people.

