Video Of Leopard Climbing Tree With Prey Leaves Twitter Stunned

A dramatic video shows a leopard climbing a tree with its prey in mouth.

A video of a leopard effortlessly climbing a tree with its prey in mouth has left social media users amazed. The video was posted on Twitter by Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan, who often shares wildlife-centric posts with his followers.

This time, Mr Kaswan took to the microblogging platform to share the video which shows the big cat going up a tree with a huge deer hanging from its mouth. The 1-minute-and-30-seconds-long clip shows the leopard climbing the straight and smooth tree trunk with minimum effort.

While sharing the video, Mr Kaswan explained that leopards can climb trees carrying prey three times their own weight. "Unbelievable climb. Do You know a #leopard can take three times heavy prey & can climb a straight tree," he wrote. "In their territory many a times you can see leftover on trees also." In the comments section, he further revealed that the video was not filmed in India.

Take a look at the video below:

Unbelievable climb. Do You know a #leopard can take three times heavy prey & can climb a straight tree. In their territory many a times you can see leftover on trees also. Close shot. Sent by a friend. pic.twitter.com/kXrkSpqLq8 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 28, 2020

Since being shared online two days ago, the video has been viewed more than 1.5 lakh times. It has also garnered over 10,000 'likes' and dozens of comments.

"Raw power. He calculated everything before starting the ascent," wrote one person in the comments section. "Oh my, that was a quick one minute of complex mental calculations regarding the task ahead and very neatly accomplished with zero errors. Unbelievable!" said another.

This is not the only leopard video that has captured the Internet's attention recently. A few days ago, a video of a leopard pulling off an impressive backflip to catch its prey had also gone viral online.