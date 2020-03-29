Viral Video: Leopard Pulls Off Incredible Backflip To Catch Its Prey

A viral video shows a leopard catching its prey by pulling off a backflip.

An old video that has resurfaced online is going viral again, leaving netizens amazed. The video, shared by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, shows a leopard climbing a tree and pulling off an incredible backflip to catch its prey - an unlucky monkey.

The video, filmed by Stephanie McConnell at the Londolozi Game Reserve in South Africa, was first shared online in December last year. In the short clip, the monkey is seen climbing a Tamboti tree to escape the leopard - a female named Nkoveni. The big cat, however, proves to be too quick for the monkey as it climbs up after it and backflips mid-air to catch it. While sharing the video on Instagram, Londolozi Game Reserve had described it as a comedy that turned to tragedy as the monkey failed to outwit the leopard.

"Leopard does an incredible backflip to catch its prey. Simply out of the world jump," wrote Mr Nanda while sharing the video. "Generally leopard pounces upon its prey bring it down with a bite to the neck. Here to get a grip on preys neck, leopard does this near impossible jump."

Leopard does an incredible backflip to catch its prey. Simply out of the world jump ????????

Generally leopard pounces upon its prey bring it down with a bite to the neck. Here to get a grip on preys neck, leopard does this near impossible jump. pic.twitter.com/VZSzTJjO5x — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 28, 2020

Since it was posted on the microblogging platform one day ago, the video has collected over 7,000 views and a ton of amazed comments.

"Simply insane. Catching monkey and that too on a tree. Most skilled big cat," wrote one person in the comments section. "Astonishing! Nature never fails to surprise," said another.

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section.