Video Of Laser Lights Being Used To Help Sleepy Drivers In China Goes Viral, Internet Reacts

As per the post, the video was shot on Qingdao-Yinchuan Expressway.

In a bid to improve road safety and avert accidents, Chinese authorities have installed lasers on highways to prevent drivers from falling asleep at the wheel. A video that is going viral on social media shows bright lights flashing on highways as people drive their cars.

The video of the same was shared by X user Science Girl. She wrote in the caption, "Lasers being used to prevent drivers from falling asleep on a Chinese highway." In another post, she added that the video was taken on the Qingdao-Yinchuan Expressway and the lights are designed to "combat fatigue" of the driver. "A video captured on the Qingdao-Yinchuan Expressway displays vibrant laser lights hovering above the vehicles. Mr. Li, the person behind the camera, reported that these laser lights designed to combat fatigue quickly revitalized him and reduced his exhaustion during a prolonged nighttime," she said.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 63 million views and 23,000 reposts.

"Nice laser show. Night highway entertainment," said a user.

A second person added, "China getting inspired by BMC."

"I would drive faster thinking I'm on Rainbow Road," commented a person.

"China and innovations," said a user.

However, some users stated that this might not actually be a good idea.

"Better idea: randomly drop sharks onto the road, drivers stay awake by swerving to avoid them. I bet there's an even better idea out there," said a person.

"That is disorienting. I have driven a manual all my life (still have my 2005 BMW M3) and that will cause more accidents than what they are intended to solve," said a person.

Another wrote, "Who's genius idea is it to blind the drivers? Congrats, those who aren't sleepy are now disoriented."

"I might just be blinded by the light and be worse," commenced a person.