Video of Kolkata's Chhangani Kachori Goes Viral

The kachori is served with bhujiya and potato curry.

Kolkata is called the 'City of Joy' and is also known as the cultural capital of the country. It is a heaven for all the foodies and for people with a sweet tooth. Kolkata boasts of super-delicious food- from phuchkas to jhalmuri, the lip-smacking flavors of various dishes will delight your taste buds.

One such dish known as the Chhangani Kachori, is going viral on the internet. In a video shared on Reddit, a man, who seems to be the owner of the shop, is serving the kachori in a unique style. He puts the potato curry on a plate of leaves and then adds bhujiya to it. Towards the end, he is seen adding four pieces of kachoris to serve the customer.

This dish is priced at Rs 40 per plate, according to the post. It also adds the address as Lebutala Sarani, Burrabazar in Kolkata.

The video was shared seven hours ago and has 94 percent upvotes.

With the increasing consumption of the internet by Indian users, the sharing of food videos and recipes has become common in the virtual world.

One of the favourite dishes in Kolkata, puchkas are tiny, deep-fried balls of semolina filled with a mix of mashed and boiled potatoes, masalas, chillies and chickpea. They are served with spicy, and delicious water made with chillies, jeera, pudina and tamarind.

Another famous snack in the city of joy, relished by many, is jhalmuri. It is puffed rice with a mix of chillies, mustard oil, onions and spices. You simply cannot miss when speaking of street food of Kolkata.

