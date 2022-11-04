Video Of Father Ironing Clothes Of Daughter's Dolls Amuses Internet

The father is seen ironing dolls clothes.

A father-daughter relationship is very special. It is full of love, fun and special requests by the daughters. A similar video of a father-daughter duo is going viral and the internet has a hilarious response to it. In the video, the father can be seen ironing the clothes of his daughter's dolls while the toddler sits on a different bed, enjoying herself.

The video begins with the mother entering the room while recording the video and asking the man for help since she has been folding everyone's clothes since morning while her husband is sitting and ironing dolls clothes. The husband looks over to their daughter and tells the mother that their toddler has asked him to do that. The mother bursts into laughter and later tells the man to help her with laundry. To this, he replies that he needs to finish ironing first. It is interesting to note that the father is seen on a small, pink chair, probably meant for the size of his little girl.

Watch the video here:

The short clip has been shared by internet user Cat and Oscar Otiz on Instagram.The video was shared on October 20 and has amassed 14 lakh views views since then.

Many internet users left hilarious reactions to this video. Many left laughing emojis in the comments section. The caption of the post reads, "this little girl is controlling every move #girldad #daddysgirl."

Also Read: Video Of A Little Girl Doing Her Father's Make-Up Is All Hearts

One user commented, "He just looked over like "my boss here I'm not supposed to be socializing." Another user said, "I'm convinced baby girl is really in charge."

"The girl on the bed with that smile on her face he know what I told him to do," commented a third.

"But the daughter just chilling like a queen like what? He is doing clothes," said another user.

Another person said, "Very cute dad and controlling daughter."

Featured Video Of The Day Gujarat Bridge Collapse: Search And Rescue Operations End