Video Of A Little Girl Doing Her Father's Make-Up Is All Hearts

The little girl enjoys putting make-up on her father.

In the era of Instagram videos, this father-daughter duo is winning the internet. A video of a little girl doing her father's makeup as he patiently lies on the couch next to her has been trending on the internet. Her joy and enthusiasm doing the activity can brighten your mood.

The video opens with the little girl announcing, "I'm doing daddy's make-up" to her mom, who is recording the video. The toddler dressed in a black top and pink tights looks quite engrossed in her play time with him. The father then tells the mother that their daughter has already done his eye make-up with some glitter eye shadow.

Watch the video here:

"He's such a trooper," her mother captioned the video. The video, shared by a digital creator The Safille Squad on Instagram has over one lakh views.

An Instagram user commented, "But why she did a better job than some grown women. Lol beautiful baby girl." Another user added, "She's perfected the natural look!" "This cutie pie is already dressing & with hair done like a makeup artist to the starts!!!!!" said another.

Many users also appreciated the father being a good sport. "Love dads who go along with this sort of thing," added one user. "What a special dad and husband!!! Dads give their daughters self esteem and look how happy her eyes are!! This is such a special video, thank you!!!" said a second user.

A few days ago, a video of the same toddler went viral after her father bought her a doll house.

The clip showed him taking out a doll house from the trunk of a car. When his daughter sees it, she screams with excitement and starts jumping. Delighted by the same, the man is heard saying, "I thought she had a whistle in her hands."