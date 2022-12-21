Video Of Canadian Influencer Doing Bhangra In -40 Degrees Is All About Good Vibes

Mr Pandher shared the video on Twitter on December 20

The Winter season is all about chilly winds and cold weather. The weather can sometimes make it hard to get out of bed. Now, a Canadian influencer Gurdeep Pandher, a dancer from Canada decided to beat the cold weather and perform Bhangra in the frozen wilderness of the Yukon to stay warm. The video will send give you good vibes.

Mr Pandher shared the video on Twitter on December 20. In the video, he said, "Minus 40 degrees, in the wilderness of Yukon, I'm sending hope, joy and positivity." In the 56-second video, he can be seen joyfully breaking into a Bhangra.

In the caption, he wrote, "Today, it's -40 degrees C/-40 degrees F in the Yukon wilderness around my cabin. Nature is calm, frigid, cold and utterly stunning. The air is freezing but still very refreshing for the lungs. In this natural environment, I danced to create warmth. I'm dispatching the good vibe to the world."

Today, it's -40ºC/-40ºF in the Yukon wilderness around my cabin. Nature is calm, frigid, cold and utterly stunning. The air is freezing but still very refreshing for the lungs. In this natural environment, I danced to create warmth. I'm dispatching the good vibe to the world. pic.twitter.com/t16l62yWf0 — Gurdeep Pandher of the Yukon (@GurdeepPandher) December 19, 2022

The video has amassed more than 1 lakh views on Twitter. The social media users absolutely loved Mr Pandher's bhangra performance and praised him for his spirit.

A user commented, "I've never seen you dance to down-home fiddle music before, but this just proves your dancing, like your joy, is universal."

Another user wrote, "Your dance brings warmth to the entire world."

The third user wrote, "Coldest I've ever personally endured was -35 (with wind chill) in Chicago. Ouch. Hard to stay positive in that. Good on ya!"

"We're gonna need some of his energy this weekend for the polar vortex coming from the Yukon all the way to our neck of the woods," the fourth user commented.

