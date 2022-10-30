Video Of Bear Saving Drowning Crow At The Budapest Zoo Goes Viral

The bear used its paw and mouth to pull the crow to safety.

The internet is full of heartwarming videos. But have you ever heard of an animal saving the life of its prey? Sounds weird, right? In a video surfacing online, a bear is seen saving a crow from drowning in a pond in its enclosure at a zoo in Budapest, Hungary.

In this one minute, 45-second long video shared on Twitter, the bear named Vali, is seen eating and walking around the pond. Meanwhile, a crow is flapping its wings, trying to stay afloat in the pond. The bird is trying very hard to come out of the pond but is seen visibly struggling. Noticing the same, Vali moves towards the pond's boundary. It then grabs the crow by its paw and then uses his mouth to hold the bird's wings. In a matter of seconds, the bear drags the crow out and lays him on the ground. The bear then walks away and resumes eating while the crow tries to get back on his feet.

Footage from Aleksander Medveš shows Vali, a bear at the Budapest Zoo, saving a drowning crow.pic.twitter.com/KbHNhkeiOI — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) October 28, 2022

The video has been shared by an internet user who goes by the name Fascinating on Twitter. The clip has amassed over 4.5 million views. Many internet users were taken aback by this rare gesture of the wild animal. The caption reads, "Footage from Aleksander Medves shows Vali, a bear at the Budapest Zoo, saving a drowning crow.

One user commented, "That crow will never forget what that bear did for it." A second added, "More human than most."

"Always amazing to see a predator save a prey's life. Of course predator probably wouldn't have if hungry and instead ate the prey, but this implies really only hunger makes them kill prey, otherwise they're happy to save their lives if capable," said a third.

Another internet user added, "I will continue saying that people could learn so much from watching animals and these beautiful creatures put some human beings to shame time and time again. Just beautiful." "Feeling depressed and this really cheered me up. What a sweet bear," said another user.

