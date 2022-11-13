Video Of Baby Elephant Stepping On Its Own Trunk Goes Viral

The video has amassed over 4.4 million views.

It is adorable to watch baby elephants learn new skills. Interestingly, it takes them roughly one year to control their trunks. They need time and practice to master the use and get accustomed to the organ in front of their faces.

An adorable video shared on Instagram page Today Years Old, shows a man feeding the elephant calf. After finishing its meal, the calf starts walking swiftly and in seconds steps on its trunk. The little elephant was itself amused to see that happen. One can also see the visitors present in the video observing the elephant and its antics very closely.

The video has been captioned, "I never considered this a possibility." The clip was originally shared by another Instagram user Reagan Anthony, two days ago. Mr Anthony shot the video while he was in Kenya.

The reshared video has amassed over 4.4 million views and 2.2 lakh likes. The page also added, "Fun fact: calves don't learn to fully control their trunks until they're about a year old."

Many internet users sympathised with the elephant's situation. One user wrote, "Someone cuddle him RIGHT NOW!"

"Equivalent of biting ur tongue when eating," said another user.

"Aweeee you can tell it hurt himb so much. Lil poor baby," said an internet user.

A fourth one added, "He looked around after embarrassed, like did anyone see that lol"

"Damn I know that hurt, as sensitive as their trunks are," commented a user.

According to National Geographic, this seemingly strange behaviour of calves with their trunks is common and it's often seen when they are learning to control their trunks.

Elephant expert Joyce Poole told them that it could be a type of displacement behavior. She stated that the elephant may not be quite sure about the social dynamics of the wallow. Young elephants swing their feet and twist their trunks when they are unsure of their next move.

