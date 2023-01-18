Video Of African Boys Dancing To Selena Gomez And Rema's 'Calm Down' Takes Internet By Storm

The video was shared on Instagram by Masaka Kids Africana

Nigerian singer and rapper Rema and Selena Gomez's catchy song 'Calm Down' was one of the biggest hits of 2022 and is still trending on music charts. If you are active on Instagram, you must have noticed this song being used as the background music for several reels and videos. Now, a video of three boys showcasing their stunning dance to the song has surfaced on Instagram and the internet is loving it.

The video was shared on Instagram by Masaka Kids Africana. In the clip, three little African boys can be seen dancing to the peppy song with synchronized moves and delightful expressions. Throughout the dance, the kids were seen smiling and enjoying themselves. What's more amazing is that the children in the background knew all the steps too and were seen happily grooving to the song.

Watch the video here:

Instagram users were extremely impressed with the fun dance routine and appreciated the children for their amazing talent. The comment section was full of heart emojis, with people showering love on the video. Many said that it was the best thing that they watched that day, while others said they watched the video on a loop.

One user wrote, ''People in the background know the steps too!'' Another commented, ''These kids are so much fun to watch, but those smiles on their faces say it all.'' A third said, ''I could watch this 100 times!'' Another wrote, ''Love love love watching them dance and seeing their beautiful smiles! What a perfect way to start the day.''

A few weeks back, a brother duo gave the song a desi twist by performing 'Calm Down' on a tabla. Musicians Nihal Singh and Shobhit Banwait covered the song on a table and won the internet for their classical take on a pop song.

Nigerian singer Rema's 'Calm Down' is a song from his debut studio album Rave & Roses (2022). It was released as the album's second single on February 11, 2022, by Jonzing World and Mavin.

