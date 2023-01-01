Watch: Two Men Play Selena Gomez And Rema's 'Calm Down' On Tabla, Impress The Internet

Instagram users were extremely impressed with the fantastic fusion

The internet is splashed with videos of people displaying their amazing talents. Now, a video of a duo playing the globally popular song 'Calm Down' by Rema and Selena Gomez on tabla has surfaced, impressing internet users.

The clip was posted on Instagram by user @nihalsinghlive. "My brother @shobhitbanwait flew in for an all of 6 hours, and this is how we spent our time. FEEL THE VIBE #CalmDown," read the caption of the video.

In the video, two men are seen in the middle of a basketball court with pairs of tabla kept on a table. One of them is seen dribbling a basketball as he comes running toward the table. As the song 'Calm down' is heard playing in the background, the duo was also seen playing the tabla simultaneously. The duo doesn't miss a beat and enthusiastically played the tabla with perfection.

Instagram users were extremely impressed with the fantastic fusion and appreciated the duo for their amazing talent. The comment section was full of heart and love emojis, with people showering love on the video. One user wrote, ''YO...So so good mind blowing amazing..guys this is one of my favourite songs and you guys are rock N roll super.''

Another wrote, ''I just loved guys, Indian Classical music is beatable with any of World's music, Rocking performance.'' A third added, ''I really want to see a dance in this combination music now..amazing.'' A fourth said, ''Believe me the way my inner soul felt fking alive..damn.'' Yet another added, ''Today I woke up and chose to watch talent ! This is so lovely!!''

