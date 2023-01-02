Video Of A Woman Leaning Over Edge Of 360-Feet-Tall Victoria Falls Goes Viral

Victoria falls were named after Britain's Queen Victoria

A video has surfaced of a tourist leaning over the edge of Victoria falls- one of the world's largest waterfalls between the Zambia-Zimbabwe border. It is a well-known tourist activity and only daring visitors can only attempt this.

The clip was shared by the page Weird and Terrifying on Twitter and so far it has racked up over 19 million views. Along with the video, the caption reads, "Just learned that standing this close to a 380 feet waterfall is a thing (Devil's pool - Victoria falls)"

Watch the video here:

Just learned that standing this close to a 380 feet waterfall is a thing (Devil's pool - Victoria falls ) pic.twitter.com/LwjOxoUrYF — Weird and Terrifying (@weirdterrifying) December 30, 2022

The video has triggered an array of reactions on the internet. A user asked, "PLEASE tell me there are reliable tethers around her ankles! (I suspect there are since the camera doesn't show her lower legs."

Another user wrote, "As a person who lives near Yosemite and I must hear about the people who ignore signs for a photo op being swept over the falls to their deaths. The look in their eyes as they frantically search for purchase on the slippery rocks is something you never want to see or remember!"

The third user wrote, "Scares the shit out of me by just looking at it."

The fourth user wrote, "Nah I would never. Bunk the video, bunk the picture. My life is on the line right here, you ain't making it if that water pushes you off lol. I'm sorry."

Victoria falls were named after Britain's Queen Victoria by David Livingstone, the first European known to have crossed the Dark Continent.

