Noida Man Makes A Hole In Rs 1.5 Crore Flat's Wall With A Pencil, Sparks Debate

A Noida resident's video showing him hammering a hole in his Rs 1.5 crore apartment wall with a wooden pencil went viral online, sparking debate over the quality of high-rise construction. The video raised concerns about the safety and materials used in expensive housing projects in the Delhi-NCR region. The video, shared by Instagram user 'kabeer.unfiltered,' shows him using a hammer to drive a wooden pencil into the wall of his supposedly premium apartment, revealing the wall's apparent weakness.

He says in the video, "This hole in the wall was made using a pencil. I placed the pencil against the wall, hit it with a hammer, and it went right in. When I first tried using a drill, and then used the pencil, the pencil went straight through the wall. It's a wooden pencil with graphite, which we used in school. That's how the house has been built, so weak that you don't even need a drill. You can make a hole in the wall just with a pencil."

Watch the video here:

The clip quickly generated widespread concern and discussion online. While many expressed shock and questioned the safety of high-rise buildings, others provided a different perspective.

Some social media users claimed that the walls in question were non-structural AAC (Autoclaved Aerated Concrete) walls. They explained that these lightweight walls are used in high-rise construction to reduce the overall weight of the building, making it safer and more stable during earthquakes. These walls are not load-bearing and are not the same as traditional brick and mortar walls.

One user wrote, "How bad it feels to have been cheated, investing almost a crore at such poor infra." Another commented, "Brother, these are AAC blocks, which are autoclaved aerated concrete blocks. As the name suggests, they have aur pockets, making it light, which makes drilling super easy. This is why knowledge is important."

The authenticity of the video and the specific reasons for the wall's fragility have not been independently confirmed.