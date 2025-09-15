Noida Man's Humorous LinkedIn Title 'Assistant to My Wife' Goes Viral, Wins Hearts

In an era where LinkedIn profiles are often filled with grandiose titles like "Visionary Leader" or "Strategic Innovator," one Noida-based professional has turned the professional networking platform into a canvas for heartfelt humour. Anil Baveja, a former high-flying executive in the automotive industry, updated his profile to list his current job as "Assistant to my wife." This sweet declaration, shared as a screenshot on Reddit's r/LinkedInLunatics community, has exploded into an internet sensation, amassing thousands of views and sparking a wave of admiration, laughter, and relatable comments.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Mr Baveja has over 16 years of experience at Honda Cars India, where he rose to the position of Operating Head of Marketing and Strategy, showcasing his expertise in a competitive sector. He later served as General Manager at another automotive firm. However, in August 2023, he stepped away from the rat race, embracing a more personal role. His LinkedIn bio now playfully describes his new role as a "trainee position."

See the post here:

The post, which surfaced on Reddit, has gone viral, sparking a flood of amused reactions. Users were quick to crown Mr Baveja a "legend" for his unapologetic honesty in a space notorious for inflated egos. One Reddit user commented, "Not a lunatic, a legend," while another quipped, "We like an honest man!"

A third wrote, "Aww. This is my husband's job too. The only issue is that the performance reviews can be a bit awkward."

A fourth said, "This man is living my dream job. If he is looking for work, this will make someone laugh instead of questioning a gap on his CV."