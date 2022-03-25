Video: Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu Dances With Border Police Families In Noida

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu attended a programme organised by Himveer Wives Welfare Association

Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel in Noida hosted Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu for a special programme on women empowerment this Thursday. Ms Sandhu, who returned to India earlier this week for the first time since winning the crown, attended the special programme organised by Himveer Wives Welfare Association (HWWA) under the aegis of ITBP's 39th Battalion in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

During the event, Harnaaz Sandhu praised ITBP personnel for their dedicated service to the country. She also joined police families and children in a group dance performance, shaking a leg to a Punjabi song. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police shared a video of Ms Sandhu dancing at the event on Instagram, writing: "Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu joining Himveer families and children in a group performance during a special programme organized on Women Empowerment & HWWA Raising Day at 39th Battalion ITBP Greater Noida."

ITBP also shared some more glimpses from the event on social media.

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu with #Himveers of ITBP in a special programme on Women Empowerment & HWWA Raising Day. Yogi Dr Amrit Raj, Ayurvedacharya, Arogyadham conducted a motivational session on the occasion & emphasized on importance of Yoga and Ayurveda. pic.twitter.com/QjMdkoBBcK — ITBP (@ITBP_official) March 24, 2022

According to news agency ANI, at the event, Harnaaz Sandhu spoke about the difficult conditions under which ITBP guards the snowy border of the country. She also shared her views on the progress and efforts being made toward women empowerment.

Harnaaz Sandhu is only the third Indian to win the Miss Universe title, after Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000. The 22-year-old from Chandigarh started her journey in pageantry when she won Times Fresh Face in 2017. She was previously crowned Miss Diva Universe 2021.

On Monday night in Mumbai, a success party was organised in her honour as she returned to India after winning Miss Universe.