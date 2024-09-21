Video: Man Without Ticket Argues With Train Passenger Over Reserved Seat

The video has accumulated more than 922,000 views.

In recent days several railway passengers have been taking to social media to show the dire condition of trains, which have been marred by overcrowding and ticketless passengers occupying seats. Now, a video of a man travelling on a train without reservation and arguing over a reserved seat with another passenger is going viral online. The clip was posted on X by user Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) on Wednesday. It shows two individuals engaging in an argument over the reserved seat on a train.

"Verbal Kalesh b/w Passengers Inside Indian Railway over the guy in white shirt didn't have Reserved Seat but he wanted to Sit," the caption of the post read.

The location of the incident is not known.

In the clip, the man who was travelling in the sleeper coach of the train without a reservation can be seen arguing with another passenger over a seat. He asks the passenger, seated on the Side Upper berth, to move his leg so that he can sit on the same seat. The passenger, not wanting to give up his seat, refuses, leading to a heated argument.

Then, the man sarcastically asks the passenger whether he plans on taking his seat home. The passenger responds by saying that if he wants to sit then he should look for a vacant seat. "Why do people book tickets in advance?" he asks the man, before adding that he reserved his seat to travel in comfort.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 922,000 views. In the comments section of the post, numerous users pointed out how people travelling without tickets and reservations create a nuisance for those who travel with reservations.

"It infuriates me every time I see someone without a ticket asking passengers who have paid for theirs to "adjust." It's unfair and disrespectful! Why should people who follow the rules have to make space for those who don't? It's maddening!" wrote one user.

"There should be more railway staff for taking actions against such people who travel without reservation and ask for a sit of the person who already has reserved it," suggested another.

"Railways should take note and make strict rules abt against such practices," commented a third.

"It's a failure of the railway that people with or without a general ticket are easily managing to enter a reserved coach," added another.