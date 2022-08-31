Video: Man Scans QR Code On Cow's Head To Donate Money

The video has accumulated more than 1.3 lakh views on Twitter while leaving users amazed.

Video: Man Scans QR Code On Cow's Head To Donate Money

The clip was uploaded by bureaucrat Awanish Sharan on Twitter.

We are currently living in a digital era where nothing has remained untouched by digital transformation. A video that has recently surfaced online seems to be proving this idea right.

The clip, uploaded by bureaucrat Awanish Sharan on Twitter, shows a man making a payment by scanning a QR code. In the video, a person is seen playing an instrument while being accompanied by a cow adorned with flowers and decorative pieces of clothes. Moments later, a man scans his phone to the QR code attached to the cow's head. 

And, as per Mr Sharan, the idea also did not leave any room for excuses. “Ab cash nahi hone ka bahana nahi chalega. (Now the excuse of not having cash will not work),” the officer wrote in the caption.

The video, which was first shared in 2021, has accumulated more than 1.3 lakh views on Twitter while leaving users amazed. 

This user hailed the technology to make digital payments through scanning as a “revolution”.

“Digital way of a small donation. The beauty of e-payments,” a person wrote.

Some called it “modernisation”.

Of course, this isn't the only peculiar way people are making use of digital payment technology. Earlier, a video had gone viral that showed a person offering shagun to the dholwalavia Paytm. A man was seen swirling the phone around the groom's head as per rituals and then scanning the Paytm QR code pasted on the dhol to pay the shagun.

Click for more trending news


Also Read

.