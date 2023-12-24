Video: Man Drives Car With Doors Open On Manali-Atal Tunnel Road, Angers Internet

Many users demanded authorities to arrest both of them

Ahead of the holiday season, a surge of travellers hitting the roads to celebrate Christmas and New Year in key tourist destinations has resulted in major traffic jams. Several videos have surfaced on social media showing long queues of vehicles on the road from Manali to the Atal Tunnel. Amid the traffic chaos, some people were also seen indulging in risky car stunts, angering other tourists and internet users alike.

In one such video, a man is seen driving his car with the doors open, while the other person is seen hanging from the other door. Fortunately, no collisions occurred between the car's doors and other vehicles. However, such a stunt is dangerous and can cause the car to become unbalanced and shake at high speeds. It can also result in the door being ripped off, the driver losing control of the vehicle, or even someone falling out of the vehicle.

''Kindly don't create menace. Manali - Solang - Atal Tunnel,'' caption of the video shared by Weatherman Shubham read.

The video has received a lot of comments criticising the driver for endangering his own life as well as those of other commuters. Some noted down the vehicle's plate number and tagged authorities to take strict action against them.

One person wrote, ''The driving licence of the driver should have been cancelled by the authorities.'' Another said, ''HR 23K 7764. In case you have the guts to inform the RTO and get them arrested, and subsequently deported.''

A third said, ''who do they think they are!! in a Bollywood film?! ..I think they should seal the tunnel back up ..better that way.'' A fourth tagged Haryana's chief minister and wrote, ''This car and its owner are from Haryana. Look at their behaviour in Manali. It is obvious own lives are worthless but they are endangering others' lives. HR23K 7764. Put them in jail..''

A fifth said, ''Never can u find such an indisciplined crowd anywhere else in the world !! Some people put the whole country to shame !! Disgrace.'' Yet another wrote, ''Such cars and people should be banned in areas where they create nuisance.''