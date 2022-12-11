Video: Little Boy Plays With Lions, Internet Calls It 'Dangerous And Scary'

The location of the video is yet to be known.

A video of a little boy playing with lions while sitting dangerously close to the animal is gaining traction on social media. The short clip was shared on Instagram by a handle named @gir_lions_lover.

The video opened to show a little boy fondling and playing with two lions. The wild cats appear to be affectionate towards him as in the clip when the boy puts his hands inside the animal's mouth, the predator, instead of ripping it apart, just falls back on his back in an adoring manner.

In the video, at one moment, the boy also gets his face dangerously close to one of the lion's faces. The child even playfully slaps the wild cats. However, the animals and the boy both seemed calm throughout.

The post, shared last month on November 16, has garnered more than 6,000 likes and over 231,000 views. Internet users flooded the comment section with all kinds of reactions. While some found the video adorable, others expressed their anger.

"How stupid and irresponsible is this!" wrote one user. "This is so so so so dangerous and scary," said another. A third commented, "Please stop hitting the lions," while a fourth simply wrote, "wow".

Meanwhile, previously, a video of a woman casually talking a walk with three lions had taken the internet by storm. Posted by a content creator, Jen, the clip showed her walking around in a jungle behind three lions as if they are her pet dogs.

The video triggered an array of reactions. A user wrote, "She must be a very special human for these three to allow her to walk with them." "They trust you as one of them to walk among the pride is the next step to god himself," said another.



