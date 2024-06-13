Video: Influencer Dances To Bollywood Song At Kolkata Airport, Internet Calls It ''Embarrassing''

The woman seems unfazed by the attention and showcases her energetic dance moves.

There has been a staggering increase in the trend of people dancing inside metro trains, train platforms and other public areas. It seems that airports have now become the new hub of content creators. Such acts are not just unnecessary but also cause inconvenience and discomfort to other passengers. Now, a new video has surfaced on Instagram showing an influencer dancing to a Bollywood song, believed to be shot in the waiting area of Kolkata airport.

In the video, content creator Saheli Rudra, who has 9.1 lakh followers on Instagram, is seen breaking into an impromptu dance on the Bollywood song 'Lovely,' from the film 'Happy New Year'. The woman seems unfazed by the attention and showcases her energetic dance moves.

Ms Saheli captioned her video ''girte girte bach gayi'', which translates to ''I almost fell.''

Watch the video here:

Several people criticised her and called the act a ''public nuisance'', asking Airport authorities to take action against her. One user commented, ''At least spare the airports.'' Another wrote, ''After the dance, how do handle the people who stare at you? It's so embarrassing.''

A third tagged the airport's authority and said, ''@aaiofficial kindly look into these things and implement some strict regulations to ban this nonsense immediately…I repeat please maintain sanity for the other travellers.''

A fourth added, ''Instagram should ban such reels..but unfortunately it promotes all incorrect and indecent stuff.'' Yet another said, ''This type of nonsense can't be tolerated at least at the airport.''

In a similar incident, a woman was seen breaking into dramatic dance moves on Kurukshetra's 'Aap ka aana' song at Mumbai airport. The video, which was shot last month, upset many internet users who criticised the ongoing trend and urged authorities to put an end to it.



