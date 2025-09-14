Video: Indian Woman Praises Dubai's Safety After Confidently Walking Alone At Midnight

Dubai's reputation as a safe haven for women was yet again highlighted in a video shared by an Indian woman. The video shows Trishaa Raj walking alone on a road at 2:37 am in the city, feeling "safe, confident, and free." In the video, she mentions it's possible to do so safely in Dubai, inviting others to visit the city." Guys, it is currently 2.37 am, and I'm walking alone on the road, and this is possible only in one place in the whole world, and that is Dubai. Habibi come to Dubai, and girls are very safe here," she says in the video.

"The other night, I walked alone at 2:37 AM. Something I could never imagine doing back home. And you know what? I didn't feel scared, I didn't walk with my head down! I felt safe, confident, and free.

Girls, if you've ever dreamed of living an independent life, where you can enjoy the night without fear, Dubai gives you exactly that," the video was captioned on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

The video has crossed 8 lakh views, sparking a broad discussion on women's safety. While some users praised her confidence, others shared their own experiences and perspectives.

One user wrote, "Totally agree. My daughter was 22 when she went. She used return around 11 pm after evening college. I worried a lot. One word she said. Mom this is Dubai. Today even she's driving alone to early morning shift at 4 am I am not worried."

Another commented, "Sister, come to Mumbai where it's active & crowded even at 3 am!!! You will never feel alone or unsafe in Mumbai. The city is awake in the night too."

A third said, "Even in many Western cities I wouldn't dare to walk alone at that hour. Dubai truly sets an example.'

A fourth added, "It is not just about safety but also about dignity. Here, women are respected regardless of the time."

Millions of tourists, including solo travellers, often report feeling secure in Dubai due to visible policing and cultural emphasis on hospitality. Violent crimes are rare, and public spaces like malls and restaurants are well-lit and monitored, allowing women to feel at ease whether shopping in malls or strolling along the waterfront.