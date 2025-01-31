Video: Indian Man In Canada Turns Freezing Balcony Into Natural Fridge, Internet Divided

Necessity is the mother of innovation. This proverb has been proved right time and again, with people innovating technologies to make life easier. Every now and then, we find people making something unique and useful out of very basic amenities. Now, a video of a cost-saving hack by an Indian man living in Canada is going viral on social media, leaving users in stitches.

The video opens with the man jokingly declaring, "Canada desh hai mehnga par hum hai Gujarati. Duniya ko idhar udhar hone denge par budget ko nahi. (Canada is expensive but we are Gujarati. The world can go from left to right but our budget will not budge)".

Watch the video below:

In the clip, the man recalls how one of his friends lamented about high electricity bills before offering him tea. Curious about the absence of milk in the fridge, the man then opens the balcony door. Outside, he finds a makeshift fridge in the form of a balcony, where milk cartons, leftovers and other perishables are stored in the -15 degree Celsius natural chill.

At the end of the clip, the man jokingly says, "Bhai, every Gujarati is Elon Musk".

Since being shared, the video has taken the internet by storm. It has garnered more than 50,000 likes and over 571,000 views. Internet users flooded the comments section with praises and laughing emojis.

"Power of gujarati," commented one user. "Bro even in Finland we keep everything in our balcony," said another. "Our porch is our fridge right now," wrote a third user.

However, some users slammed the man saying, "Hope the racoon's are not salivating in your food.one case of rabies might run many times the price of electricity."

"That's called neighbourhood nuisance. These kind of act attracts wild animals. Some people use garage for same purpose in winter but please don't make neighbourhood dirty by openly leaving food outside," said another.

"So lame! Wait until theres raccoons in your backyard lol," commented one user.