Video: Indian Family Spends Over Rs 4 Lakh To Ship Royal Enfield, Furniture From Punjab To UK

A Punjabi family reportedly spent over Rs 4.5 lakh to ship their Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle and furniture from India to their new home in England. A video, originally shared on TikTok, shows a container truck carrying the bike and the furniture being offloaded in Wolverhampton in the UK. According to the owner of the motorcycle, identified as Rajguru, the entire consignment reportedly cost around 4,000 pounds (approximately Rs 4.6 lakh), and took 40 days to reach the United Kingdom.

The video shows a black Royal Enfield Bullet with a Punjab license plate being taken out of the container. A Sikh man is then seen seated on the motorcycle. The clip also shows various pieces of furniture, including a full sofa set, dining table, wing chairs, and beds, all of which were shipped alongside the bike.

The video was reshared by the Instagram handle @ub1ub2. "This is absolute boss behaviour, bro brought his home to his home," the caption read.

Watch the video below:

In the comments section of the TikTok video, Rajguru wrote, "It took 4,000 pounds to ship the Bullet and all the furniture. Everything arrived safely." He also shared that the furniture was ordered from Kartarpur in India, as the quality of Indian furniture is better. He further mentioned that his family is settling down in the UK permanently.

On Instagram, the video has gone viral, amassing over 3.9 million views and more than 241,000 likes.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "I can imagine it must feel pretty epic to reunite with your bike - especially a Royal Enfield Bullet from Pind."

"The Bullet is iconic," another said. "Yo that's cool man amazing," expressed a third user. "Everything is temporary, but BULLET is permanent," remarked another.

"Everything about this is brilliant!" commented one user.