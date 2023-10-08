Video: In This Buffalo Vs Lions Battle, Guess Who Won

The video concludes with the buffalo seeking refuge in a nearby pond.

A video making rounds on social media shows a buffalo fighting back and defeating two lions that attacked it. The incident was captured by tourists who were on board a safari vehicle, hoping to witness wildlife in its natural habitat.

In the clip shared by the Animal World on the platform X (formerly Twitter), a buffalo is seen in the middle of a life-or-death struggle with one lion targeting its neck and another its tail. The buffalo fights back while employing swift and agile moves to shake off the beasts. After a spirited effort, it manages to kick the lions away and even uses its powerful horns to fend off one of them.

The buffalo then turns its attention towards the safari vehicle, charging towards it and delivering powerful horn strikes. In a surprising twist, the buffalo then forces the lions to flee the scene. Before retreating, the buffalo once again targets the safari vehicle with its horns.

The video concludes with the buffalo seeking refuge in a nearby pond, leaving one of the lions to watch from a distance. This remarkable encounter shows the resilience and strength of wildlife.

Jungle fights are not always about ferocity and intensity; sometimes, they showcase the adorable side of nature. Earlier, Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, shared a heartwarming video featuring two baby elephants engaged in a playful tussle.

The video begins with one of the slightly larger baby elephants playfully dominating its younger counterpart. However, just as it seemed like the fight might escalate, the adult elephants from their herd stepped in. They swiftly intervene, creating a protective barrier around the younger calf.

Take a look at the video below:

When in cousins fight elders have to intervene. pic.twitter.com/TiCATz8uZ6 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 25, 2023

This delightful encounter reminds us that even in the wild, compassion and care exist among animal families.