'Freaking Huge': Video Shows Giant Alligator Strolling Across A Street In US

Many social media users remarked on the size of the alligator

An unusually large alligator was found wandering on a road in South Carolina. The reptile was filmed crossing a neighbourhood on Kiawah Island. A man in the video can be heard saying, "Look at that. That's a dinosaur."

The video recorded by Teresa Ficca on Instagram shows a massive, scaly creature taking a stroll. The alligator lazily crosses the road and lays down to rest once it reached the other side. People can be heard talking about the alligator while others in the background can be seen watching the reptile.

The video soon went viral and was shared across social media platforms.

Watch the video here:

🐊 Habitantes de Kiawah Island, en Carolina del Sur (EE UU), vieron a un caimán caminando por las calles de la ciudad.



Teresa Ficca (@teresafic15) compartió un video del reptil en su cuenta .

La organización Kiawah Conservancy explicó que abril es la época de apareamiento pic.twitter.com/tgOGCuijyG — Lic. Endelson Oscar Mendez (@EndelsonM) April 29, 2023

Since being posted the video has gone viral, collecting a number of shocked comments. Many remarked on the size of the alligator, while others wondered if it was on a prowl during mating season.

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, "The walk... but not of shame. That thing can literally snack on a child."

"He definitely looks like he has something in his throat and stomach and if u look correctly it looks like a human," wrote another user.

"It's their mating season... could be on the prowl," the third user wrote.

The fourth commented, "glad we didn't cross paths with this guy'!"



