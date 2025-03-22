Video: German Woman Stuns Cab Driver With Fluent Malayalam, Wins Hearts Online

There are several videos that showcase foreigners learning about Indian culture. It could be through art, dance, food or even learning various Indian languages. Now, a video of a German woman effortlessly conversing in Malayalam with a cab driver, leaving him completely surprised, has gone viral on social media. The clip, shared on Instagram, features Klara, a German teacher currently living in India. It shows her stepping into the cab and greeting the driver in Malayalam, instantly catching him off guard.

"You never have seen anyone speaking in Malayalam?" Klara asks the driver. To this, the cabbie, caught off guard, admits he hasn't. Then, without missing a beat, she starts conversing with him in perfect Malayalam, leading to a friendly, effortless exchange.

"Talking in Malayalam to Uber drivers always gets me a curious reaction, so I thought I'll film the interaction once," Klara wrote in the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

The video quickly went viral online, with users praising Klara's dedication to learning the language and the cab driver's priceless reaction.

"Oh wow, you picked up the language and you speak it so smoothly," wrote one user. "Man, I'm jealous. She speaks better than me," humorously confessed another.

"Your Malayalam is much better than my daughter's. Congratulations and proud of you," expressed a third user. "I need to jump in front of a cycle and die!! You speak more fluently than me!!" jokingly commented a fourth user.

"Damn, she is speaking well! Even the pronunciations are good!" added another.

"That's an incredible effort indeed, and to have learned this difficult language..." commented one user.

In her Instagram bio, Klara mentions that she's still learning the language. She regularly shares videos showcasing her Malayalam skills. In one of the videos, she appeared alongside Aparna Mulberry, another German teacher, engaging in a conversation in Malayalam.

Praising Klara's dedication, Mulberry said, "KLARA IN THE HOUSE!!! She learnt Malayalam during the pandemic for the love of it! I'm in AWE of her pronunciation and 'Mallu vibes.'"

Klara has over 171,000 followers on Instagram.