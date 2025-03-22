US Man Who Moved To India 9 Years Ago Shares How His Life Changed For Good. See Post

An American citizen who came to India about 9 years ago recently took to LinkedIn to share how a daring move he made years ago changed his life for good. In a long post, Elliot Rosenberg revealed that he made a "rare financial decision 12 years ago" of moving abroad because he got frustrated with inflation affecting his quality of life in the US. Initially, he travelled to Brazil, determined to pursue a business venture he was passionate about. Later, he also embarked on an extended journey through Asia, before deciding to settle in Goa, where he now enjoys a comfortable lifestyle that costs him less than Rs 1 lakh a month.

In his post, Mr Rosenberg explained the problems he faced while living in America. Apart from the high cost of living in the US, he also believed that the real issue lay in "lifestyle creep". In the following lines, he discussed the societal pressure to spend money on fancy restaurants, concerts, shopping trips, etc. to avoid losing friendships. He explained that this pressure led him to decide to move out of the US.

After graduating, Mr Rosenberg said he purchased a one-way ticket to Brazil to start a business he really believed in. He said that living in Brazil proved to be far more affordable. "It was lonely and uncomfortable, but I could afford to live off $5,000 in savings while I figured things out," he wrote.

A few years later, he then travelled across Asia, visiting 17 countries over 15 months. "Yes, I funded lots of this with credit card points, but Southeast Asia was still very affordable," he shared, adding, "I had incredible adventures with friends who joined for parts of my trip and became more resilient with solo travel."

Eventually, his journey led him to India, where he has now lived for the past nine years. "I met my wife here, became close to her family, learned Hindi, have made lifelong bonds, and started 2 businesses," he said.

Mr Rosenberg then went on to share where he currently lives and how much it costs him monthly to live comfortably with his family. "We don't stress about money, and we each get to take risks without fear in running our own businesses (serving US-based clients who pay us in dollars). There are downsides to living abroad, but I'm fully adjusted and happy here. I'm still happily a US citizen and still visit the US once a year. I love America and have no plans to surrender my passport," he wrote.

