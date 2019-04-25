Video: Frustrated By Government Inaction, Man Builds Road Himself

A 45-year-old man from Kaganda village in Kenya has become a local hero after single-handedly building a road through a bushy, hilly area. Nicholas Muchami decided to build a one-kilometre road to connect his village to the Kaganda shopping centre, reports Daily Nation.

"This road has been problematic for long," Mr Muchami said in an interview to Ruptly. "It is the road we use to go to the shopping centre, the church, and we have been waiting for the government to repair it for us for many years.

"I therefore took it upon myself and rebuilt the road."

Mr Muchami, a labourer, said he sacrificed his time and used his wages sparingly for the six days he spent making the road, according to Daily Nation. During those days, he woke up at 6 am and worked till 6 pm.

"I had made desperate appeals to the local leaders to have the road built but all in vain. It was then that I decided to build it using my farm tools for the sake of women and children and to save time," he said.

For the villagers, who no longer have to use a long, circuitous route to go to the church or the shopping centre now, Mr Muchami is a hero.

"We owe him a lot," villager Josephine Wairimu said to the Daily Active. "In fact I will be marshalling locals to at least give him food to eat as he works on the remaining part of the road. I am also happy that I will now resume going to the church, two years since I stopped due to the poor state of the road which is also on a hilly area."

