Video From China's Taishan Goes Viral, People Regret Climbing 6,600 Steps

The video from Taishan has gone massively viral.

Feeling a chill creeping up your spine as you ascend each step? You're not alone. Stairs have a way of casting shadows of unease, making even the bravest souls hesitate with each upward stride. Whether it's the creak of aged wood or the echo of footsteps behind you, stairs possess a haunting allure that sends shivers down your spine. A video from China proves just that. It shows people climbing stairs to reach the top of Mount Tai (popular as Taishan where 'shan' means mountain in Mandarin), the most famous sacred mountain of the country.

The viral clip shows people's legs, considered pillars of strength, transforming into wobbly noodles, protesting with every step.

Many of them are seen carrying sticks while their legs shake after climbing thousands of steps. Many quiver in exhaustion as the climb pushed their muscles to their limits.

A person is also carried down the stairs in a stretcher by healthcare workers. Others cry in exhaustion while trying to get up after resting for a while.

Officially, the monument has 6,660 steps.

The video has received nearly eight million views on X and many users have posted funny comments.

"I didn't know it could be so jiggly," commented one user. "Young people look like old people," said another.

Many users also posted memes of Po (protagonist in Kung Fu Panda movies), who calls stairs his "old enemy".

According to UNESCO World Heritage Convention, Taishan is being worshipped continuously throughout the last three millennia. It is a large rock mass covering 25,000 hectares and rising to 1,545 metres above the surrounding plateau.

The key monument, the Temple to the God of Taishan, contains the Taoist masterpiece painting from 1,009 AD. Inscriptions include the Han Dynasty stelae of Zhang Qian, Heng Fang and Madam Jin Sun; the Valley of Inscribed Buddhist Scriptures inscribed in the Northern Qi Dynasty; the Eulogium on Taishan by Tang Xuanzong, and the Parallel Stelae of the Tang Dynasty.