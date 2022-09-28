Video: Dog, With Shades On, Enjoys Bike Ride. Internet Can't Keep Calm

They say “dogs are a man's best friends”. And, we all agree. Now, imagine a dog riding a bike with its human. Finding it hard? Well, we have a video at your service.

The clip, which was recorded from inside a car, opens to a bike rider, who is waiting at a traffic signal. The person, who has a helmet on, looks at the camera and waves. But the men, in the car, were keen to take a look at his furry friend, who was busy admiring the view on the other side.

Sitting on a carrycot, with its paws resting on the person's shoulders, it seems that the dog is having a great time. But wait for it. Just moments later, the furball looks at the camera. And, oh boy. The pooch is wearing "doggles" in full swag.

Don't miss the yellow hoodie.

The clip has gone viral on social media, garnering more than 8 million views so far. People couldn't stop themselves from dropping a comment under the post.

“Here's my previous dog and I (I cut myself out), he loved, loved, love riding. By the way, that pet carrier is available for another furry friend,” a user wrote.

Here's my previous dog and I (I cut myself out), he loved, loved, love riding. By the way, that pet carrier is available for another furry friend," a user wrote.



Pointing out the cute yellow hoodie, another said, “OMG. He's wearing a hoodie… Hahahahahaha.”

OMG! He's wearing a hoodie!!

Hahahahahaha!!!

OMG. He's wearing a hoodie… Hahahahahaha."



“My dog in 1974, he didn't need to be in a backpack. Best passenger ever. Lived to 19 years old,” a user wrote, sharing pictures of a newspaper featuring him and his furry friend.

"My dog in 1974, he didn't need to be in a backpack. Best passenger ever. Lived to 19 years old," a user wrote, sharing pictures of a newspaper featuring him and his furry friend.



“So meme-worthy,” wrote a few.



A person has shared an adorable video of a woman giving a high-five to a dog, sitting in a car.

“This is how my dog rides,” wrote a user along with a picture of a dog dressed in a black jacket.

"This is how my dog rides," wrote a user along with a picture of a dog dressed in a black jacket.

