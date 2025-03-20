Video: Couple's Photo Shoot Goes Wrong, Colour-Bomb Malfunctions And Burns Bride

An India-origin couple from Canada, who travelled to India for their wedding celebration, were left distraught after a colour bomb malfunctioned and injured the bride on their big day. Taking to Instagram, Vicky and Piya shared a video of the incident along with a warning about firecrackers at weddings. The clip showed the distressing moment when a colour bomb, intended to create a dramatic backdrop, misfired and struck the bride directly. The mishap occurred just when the groom lifted the bride up for a photograph.

"The plan was to have these beautiful color-bombs go off in the background for an epic shot, but it malfunctioned and shot at us. We were also about to hold our baby with us," the caption of the post read.

Take a look below:

In the clip, the bride's injuries are clearly visible, with a burn on her back and her hair signed due to the accident. She required immediate medical attention.

In an Instagram story, the couple said that the incident took place between the wedding and the reception while taking photos. "We went to the nearest hospital to treat the burn and still made it to our reception and enjoyed the rest of the night," they said.

"This post is meant to share the dangers of using color bomb fireworks at your events. We followed all safety precautions and still something malfunctioned and we got injured. Whether you believe in evil eye or not, we certainly do!" the couple wrote in the comments section.

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 22 million views. In the comments section, several users expressed sympathy with the injured bride.

"This is scary and saddening. Wishing you a speedy recovery. It definitely sucks when an accident occurs on the big, beautiful day. Take good care guys!" wrote one user. "That's so sad! Speed recovery to you," expressed another.

"Your event planner is responsoble dear. So sad this happened to you on your day," commented one user.

"sending you love and healing hugs. get well soon!!!! You deserve to be happy, let no evil eye stop you from being genuinely happy," said another.