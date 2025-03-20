"No Romance, Keep Distance": Bengaluru Cab Driver's Warning Note Leaves Internet In Stitches

Bengaluru, India's startup capital, has recently been the focus of several online memes that highlight unique events that could only occur in the city. Many stories of "peak Bengaluru" moments-a word used to describe the eye-catching events that take place in India's IT capital can be found all over the internet. Now, a Bengaluru cab driver's warning note to a passenger has gone viral, leaving the internet in splits. In the note, the driver warns passengers, particularly couples, to "stay calm" and maintain distance from each other.

The message reads: "Warning!! No romance. This is a cab, not your private place or OYO so please keep distance and stay calm." This candid message has sparked laughter and intrigue among social media users.

The picture was shared on Reddit with the caption, "Saw this in a cab in Bengaluru today".

Take a look below:

The post quickly took the internet by storm, igniting a flurry of reactions online. Users found humour in the driver's straightforwardness.

"Mr driver has seen stuff and he doesn't want to witness them again," wrote one user.

"I completely understand his POV though. Like in a closed envirnoment like car, PDA or making out isnt like making out behind the bushes in a park or something. You are essentially forcing him to watch whatev is it that you are doing. And that doesnt sound too 'consent'-ful to me, he has a right not to participate in it, regardless if they are his 'customers'" commented another.

Also Read | "Regret Moving Out Of Noida": Corporate Employee Lists Issues With Bengaluru

"Hahaha this is hilarious..the shit he must have seen to put this there.. poor chap," wrote a third user.

"I feel for the drivers. heard some couples make out or give handjob in cab, I bet it makes them feel uncomfortable i understand people are horny but atleast wait till you get home or to a hotel," said another.

"Drivers in Bengaluru have seen things that would make you rethink any romantic plans in a cab. It's a whole different level of urban life!" commented one user.