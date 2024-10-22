Watch: Donald Trump's Heartfelt Interaction With Indian-Origin Couple At McDonald's Goes Viral

An Indian-origin couple's heartfelt interaction with former US President Donald Trump is going viral on social media. The Republican presidential candidate on Sunday visited a McDonald's and served french fries while he was campaigning in Pennsylvania. He wore a black-and-yellow apron over his white shirt and red tie as he served fries and interacted with customers. It was while working at the takeout counter that he was greeted with a cheerful "namaste" by an energised Indian-origin couple. As the former president handed the Indian national his order, the excited customer exclaimed, "Thank you, Mr. President!"

"You made it possible for ordinary people like us to be here," the Indian-origin man told Mr Trump. He continued to express gratitude and repeatedly called Mr Trump "Mr President". At the end, the lady sitting next to the man also quipped, "Thank you for taking the bullet for us".

Sharing the video on X, user Hodge Twins wrote, "Listen to this Indian dude that pulls up. All Americans love Trump."

The video surfaced on social media on Sunday. Since then, the clip has accumulated nearly 8 million views.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "That man and his wife are so genuine; they will remember this forever." "This is so sweet and so precious, It just makes me tear up," expressed another.

"I love this so much. I'm sure it was obvious when they got in the drive through something was going on. But can you even imagine pulling up to see Trump giving you your food. Really brings a smile even to me on the other end of this screen," commented a third.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump's McDonald's stunt was intended as a jibe at Kamala Harris, who has often talked about working at the fast-food chain in her youth. Taking a swipe at Ms Harris, who turned 60 on Sunday, he said he is running against somebody who said she worked at Mcdonald's, but it turned out to be a "phoney story". "I've now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala" at McDonald's, he said.

In response, Kamala Harris's spokesperson, Joseph Costello, remarked that Mr Trump's trip to the fast-food restaurant highlighted what a second term under him would entail: "taking advantage of workers for his own benefit."

"When Trump feels desperate, all he knows how to do is lie. He can't understand what it's like to have a summer job because he was handed millions on a silver platter, only to blow it," said Ian Sam, spokesperson for Ms Harris' campaign.