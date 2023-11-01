Video: Couple Drink From Each Other's Mouth In Noida Park, Cops React

The video was filmed in Noida's Van Ved Park.

A couple has caught the attention of social media users for being involved in an intimate act openly in a park in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The couple was spotted drinking water and then spitting it into each other's mouth. The bizarre act was performed on camera and has swiftly circulated across various social media platforms. The video was filmed in Noida's Van Ved Park. It was shared on X by user @GreaterNoidaW. "After Delhi Metro, now such indecent people have started arriving in Vedavan Park of Noida Sector-78 who are making such ridiculous reels for likes and comments. There should be a ban on making such reels in public places," the caption of the post read in Hindi.

The video opened to show the woman drinking water from a bottle while being seated on an installation at the park. She was then greeted and proposed to by her partner who held her hand and gifted her a ring. Seconds later, she leaned close to the man and sprayed the water into his mouth. The man, on the other hand, reciprocated by spitting it back into her mouth.

Watch the video below:

दिल्ली मेट्रो के बाद अब नोएडा सेक्टर-78 के वेदवन पार्क में भी ऐसे अभद्र लोग पहुंचने लगे है जो लाइक कमेंट के लिए ऐसी बेहूदा रील बना रहे है।

सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर इस तरह की रील बनाने पर रोक लगनी चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/jjOLnFwOKd — Greater Noida West (@GreaterNoidaW) November 1, 2023

The bizarre act has gone viral on X. It even caught the attention of DCP Noida. "For effective patrolling/checking and necessary action in the area, Station Incharge Sector-113 Noida (Mob-8851066516) has been directed to keep a vigilant eye in future. Identification is being done with the help of cyber cell!" officials wrote on social media.

Also Read | Elon Musk Once Dressed As Santa Claus On Halloween. See Pic

Meanwhile, netizens condemned the act. "Shame! These types of things should not been done in public places," wrote one user. "What the hell is this. Absolutely nonsense," said another.

"Its a serious matter of concern,Requesting @Uppolice @112UttarPradesh @noidapolice @cyberpolice_up to keep a eye on this type of cringe actvities taking place in a sacred or pavitra place !" wrote a third. "please take action and release a video of them apologizing," added another.

Meanwhile, this comes after a couple went viral on social media for similar antics in the Delhi Metro. The two were engaged in an intimate act while travelling on the train. As per the video, a woman sipped from a soft drink and then transferred the liquid from her mouth to the mouth of her male companion. Several people on social media were angered by the same and expressed their strong disapproval of the video.