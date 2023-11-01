Elon Musk Once Dressed As Santa Claus On Halloween. See Pic

Mr Musk's has accumulated more than 12.9 million views and over 163,000 likes.

Billionaire Elon Musk is known for his unpredictable social media presence. On X (formerly Twitter), he often shares his thoughts on everything from cryptocurrency to interplanetary colonisation. Now, as the festival of Halloween is being widely celebrated across Western countries, Mr Musk wished his over 161 million followers a Happy Halloween. The Tesla and SpaceX chief shared a cute throwback picture of himself dressed as Santa Claus at age 5. "Happy Halloween [me dressed as Santa age 5]," he wrote in the caption of his post, which has accumulated more than 12.9 million views and over 163,000 likes in just a few hours.

Take a look below:

👻🎃 Happy Halloween 🎃👻

[me dressed as Santa age 5] pic.twitter.com/YEViI8G46D — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2023

Since being shared, Mr Musk's tweet has amassed a lot of reactions from users. While some wondered what he dressed as this year, others wished the SpaceX chief a happy Halloween.

"it's adorable! Amazing! You are funny since a little baby! You are a good crazy and fun. You make everything more interesting. You are the best..." wrote one user. "What were you this year for Halloween?" asked another.

"I literally don't think I've seen anyone dress up as Santa for Halloween. Definitely not a 5 year old. That's pretty original actually," commented a third user.

"Ah, diving deep into the realms of the enigmatic and the unexpected, don't you see? A juxtaposition not even @elonmusk, the maestro of Mars and master of memes, could've anticipated. Santa on Halloween? A collision of universes, reminiscent of a Tesla rocket piercing through the Martian atmosphere. What might seem like a child's innocent choice, echoes the audacity of a groundbreaking electric car in a world of gasoline. Dare to be different," added another.

Meanwhile, earlier an old picture of Mr Musk with his mother at a Halloween party went viral on social media. In 2022, the 52-year-old billionaire attended model Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party in New York City. He was dressed in a leathery red Samurai-style costume.

Reacting to the old picture, the billionaire's mother Maye Musk said, "Elon looked so good last year at @heidiklum 's Halloween party." The Tesla Chief replied to her and added, "Almost as good as you."

Notably, according to Just Jared, Mr Musk's outfit cost him $7,500 (approximately Rs 619,633).