'Almost As Good As You': Elon Musk's Reply To Mother On Old Halloween Pic

Elon Musk and Maye Musk.

Halloween is upon us, and it is widely celebrated in western countries with some incredible looks and decorations. Amid the celebration, an old picture of Elon Musk with his mother at a Halloween party went viral on social media. Reacting to the same, the billionaire's mother Maye Musk said, "Elon looked so good last year at @heidiklum 's Halloween party." The Tesla Chief replied to her and added, "Almost as good as you."

Almost as good as you — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2023

In 2022, the 52-year-old billionaire attended model Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party in New York City. He was dressed in a leathery red Samurai-style costume. He posted two images of himself in "Devil's Champion - Leather Armor Set" costume. Also featured in his pictures were his mother and Brooke Wall, the founder and CEO of the Wall Group. "Halloween with my Mom," Mr Musk captioned the post last year.

Halloween with my Mom pic.twitter.com/xOAgNeeiNN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

According to Just Jared, Mr Musk's outfit cost him $7,500 (approximately Rs 619,633). In a separate social media post, Maye Musk revealed that it was Ms Wall who "tied" him into his Halloween costume.

Since being shared, Mr Musk's tweet has amassed a lot of reactions from users. Several wondered what the billionaire would wear on Halloween this year.

"Can't wait to see this year's costume," said a user.

"Your Halloween costumes were amazing! I am absolutely in love with both of you!" remarked a person.

A third added, "Accurate, you look good. Maye looks Great!!"

"Mom always comes first!" commented a person.

"Your Mom is beautiful, Elon...love to see you spending time together, so cute..." added a user.

"You both look cool, looks fun," said another user.