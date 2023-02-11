Video: Bride Attends Practical Exam Wearing Lab Coat And Stethoscope Over Wedding Saree

The video has accumulated more than 153,000 likes and over two million views.

A video of a bride showing up for her practicals in her wedding saree with a lab coat and a stethoscope around her neck is gaining traction on social media. The clip was shared on Instagram a few days ago and since then it has accumulated more than 153,000 likes and over two million views.

The bride, identified as Shree Lekshmi Anil, is a student at the Bethany Navajeevan College of Physiotherapy in Kerala, as per her social media bio. In the clip, she is met with laughter and cheers from her classmates as she enters the examination hall while wearing a yellow saree, heavy wedding jewellery and a full face of makeup. The short video shows her waving at friends and laughing as they usher her in.

"Medicos life #physiotherapy Exam and wedding in one day," read the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

In a separate video, Ms Shree Lekshmi is also seen preparing for her practical exam on her way to the hall. As she reaches her exam centre, one of her friends is seen adjusting the pleats of her saree, while another is seen putting a stethoscope around her neck. After the examination, the bride is also seen coming out and hugging her mother.

Take a look below:

The video has certainly struck a chord with social media users. In the comment section, while some users appreciated her and wished her luck on the exam, others simply flooded the comment section with heart and lovestruck emojis.

"Damn... I totally understand . My exams were so close to my wedding date.. I thought even I had to go write exams on my wedding day ..but thankfully I was done with exams 3 days before thr wedding," wrote one user. "Practical time. Salute to all those who helped by fixing the marriage," said another.

"Dedication," commented a third. "Thats a flex now," added fifth.

