Video: Bengaluru Man Finds Live Snail In Salad Ordered From Swiggy. Company Responds

Swiggy called the incident "terrible".

A man in Bengaluru was left disgusted after finding a live snail in a salad he ordered from a local restaurant via food delivery app Swiggy. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), user Dhaval Singh shared his unpleasant experience to warn other customers. He also shared a video showing the live snail resting on top of the vegetables in the salad he ordered from local restaurant chain Leon Grill. "Never ordering from @LeonGrill ever again!" he wrote in his post, adding, "Swiggy, do whatever you can to ensure this sh*t doesn't happen to others... Bengaluru folks take note".

The video showed a bowl filled with salad with a tiny snail resting on top of some veggies. in the clip, the insect is also seen moving.

Never ordering from @LeonGrill ever again!@SwiggyCares do whatever you can to ensure this shit doesn't happen to others...

Blr folks take note

Ughhhhh pic.twitter.com/iz9aCsJiW9 — Dhaval singh (@Dhavalsingh7) December 15, 2023

In the comment section of the post, Mr Singh revealed that he not only received the contaminated salad, but his drink order was incorrect too. To make things worse, he claimed that when he raised a complaint on Swiggy, the food delivery app only offered him a partial refund. However, Swiggy soon refunded the full order amount to Mr Singh.

The food delivery platform reached out to Mr Singh on X and asked him to share the details of his order. The company also called the incident "terrible".

Hi Dhaval. That is terrible. Please help us with the order ID, so we can look into it.

^Sai — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) December 15, 2023

Mr Singh shared the same incident on Reddit as well. "Ordered a salad. Had a live snail in the lettuce... Thankfully I noticed it. Never ordering from this place again," he wrote. He stated that the experience left him "utterly disgusted". "Raised an issue on Swiggy. First they offered partial, but soon offered a full refund," he elaborated in the comments section of his post.

Mr Singh shared the post just a few hours back and since then it has collected more than 18,000 views. The post has also accumulated tons of comments.

"Swiggy should blacklist the restaurant ASAP ! I've also encountered food from this restaurant that was either reheated or spoiled," wrote one user. "No suprise to me. Happened already. Worst hygiene, care and responsibility," shared another. "

"That's outrageous! Now a days Swiggy has become ignorant. Few days ago there delivery executive stole my order & there customer support confirmed the same. They took almost 20 days to refund that too I had to enquire everyday. Ugh! It was irritating," expressed a third user.