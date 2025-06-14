Video: Bengaluru Auto Driver Screams At Woman Over Fare, Demands She Speak Kannada

In recent times, the Kannada language row in Karnataka has sparked significant debate, particularly in Bengaluru, a city known for its multicultural population. While advocates suggest people learn the language, claiming it's a way of respecting the local culture, critics argue that such a demand is exclusionary in a cosmopolitan setting. Now, a video of a heated argument between a woman and a Bengaluru auto rickshaw driver has reignited the language debate online.

Taking to Instagram, user Anya S shared a video in which the auto driver is seen speaking in Kannada in a visibly aggressive tone. She said that the argument between the two began after the driver demanded Rs 390 for a ride that, according to her Rapido app, was supposed to cost Rs 296.

In the video, Anya repeatedly tells the driver that she will pay what the app says. "Don't scream at me. I'll only pay what the app says," she says. However, as the driver continues to scream at her, she calls over another auto-rickshaw driver, saying, "Aap yahan aao, mujhe darr lag raha hai (Come here, I'm feeling scared)." The driver, on the other hand, becomes aggressive, demanding that she speak Kannada.

In the caption, Anya recounted the entire incident. "This isn't about refusing to learn the local language - of course I want to learn Kannada. But when people behave like this, it makes me question myself. It makes me think, why should I make the effort when they don't know how to treat me with basic respect?" she wrote.

"I calmly told him I'd pay what the app showed. Rs 296. That's it. But he began shouting. He stepped in, came close - trying to intimidate me, scare me. He mocked me for speaking Hindi. Told me I had no right to be here if I didn't speak Kannada. But this wasn't about language. This was about entitlement, aggression, and disrespect," Anya continued.

She further made it clear that she wasn't against paying extra when deserved. "I'm someone who happily pays extra when I've had a good ride. But not when someone tries to bully or threaten me into it," she wrote.

"We're part of this city. We live here, we work here, we contribute to its economy. And that means we deserve fairness, dignity, and safety - no matter what language we speak. If you've ever felt unsafe or second-guessed yourself in moments like this - you are not wrong. You are not alone. And you have every right to say no," she concluded.

As the video gained traction online, ride-hailing app Rapido responded, assuring action. "At Rapido, customer safety and dignity are our highest priorities, Anya... the reported captain has been permanently barred from our platform. Additionally, we are working on implementing stronger protocols for our captains to prevent such incidents in the future," the company commented.

Bengaluru locals also responded to the clip. One user wrote, "As a proud Kannadiga, I want to apologize for the unacceptable behavior of some individuals who are tarnishing our reputation and that of South India. I recommend exploring alternative transportation options like Yulu electric scooters, buses, and metros. On behalf of all educated Kannadigas, we extend our sincerest apologies.Hope you're safe and okay."

"Last resort when they get caught is speak in Kannada , these unruly autodrivers don't represent Karnataka and our Kannada . They behave the same with Kannadigas too," commented another.