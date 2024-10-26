Video: Anand Mahindra Praises IIT Graduates For Creating Compact Home Gym

The post accumulated more than 944,000 views and several comments.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, known for his influential presence on the internet, never ceases to amaze us with his social media posts. He often shares fascinating and inspirational stories that pique the interest of his 11.3 million followers. This time, the industrialist expressed his admiration for four IIT graduates who created Aroleap X, a compact, multi-functional home gym that turns any small area into a workout space. Sharing a video by 'The Better India', Mr Mahindra applauded the graduates' dedication and creativity, noting that their smart gym offers a mix of mechanical design and physical therapy principles.

"Home gym created by 4 IIT grads. No rocket science here. But a clever convergence of mechanics & physical therapy principles to design a product that has global potential. In small apartments & even in Business Hotel rooms! Bravo!" Mr Mahindra tweeted.

According to the video, the gym can support over 150 different exercises targeting various muscle groups. It also features AI-powered training sessions that monitor the user's progress in real time, providing personalised workout plans.

Mr Mahindra shared the post on Thursday. Since then, it has accumulated more than 944,000 views and several comments.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "Modern-day problem need modern day solution, that is the mantra IITians follow."

"This is going to be a huge value addition in apartment rental features," said another. "Absolutely! It's impressive to see IIT grads innovating like this. Combining mechanics and physical therapy for practical use is brilliant, especially for space constraints. Kudos to them!" commented a third user.

However, some users were impressed with the product. "These kinda home gyms are not new or ground breaking. 'Tonal' and other have been selling their units in the US for quite sometime. It might be beneficial to work on lowering the price so that it can get into more Indian homes," wrote one user.

"Zero industry experience, no domain experience, no practical consumer research or product fitment and then a staggering price point. Amazing ! What is happening to kids in IITs these days, 20 years back we used to be much more pragmatic and realistic," commented another.

"Not to discourage our talented masterminds but this is not a new innovation. A product similar to this concept has been around and used in the USA since last 6-10 years. It could be a handy product for Indians if implemented properly," expressed one user.