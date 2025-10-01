Video: Air Force Chief Amar Preet Singh Steals Hearts With 'Hawan Karenge' Dance

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh's dance to the popular track "Hawan Karenge" has taken social media by storm. The viral video, which appears to be from a party, showcases his impressive dance moves. The clip has garnered thousands of views and reactions across platforms, with users describing the moment as "refreshing" and "iconic".

IAF Chief Amar Preet Singh after destroying 11 Air bases and multiple fighter jets of Pakistan pic.twitter.com/jNLGQbQDfV — sumit jha जय यादव जय माधव! जय वाल्मिकी- जय निषादरा (@sumitjh66117264) September 28, 2025

The video was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named @sumitjh66117264. The user satirically wrote a caption, "IAF Chief Amar Preet Singh after destroying 11 Air bases and multiple fighter jets of Pakistan."

Meanwhile, in the comment section, one user specified that the celebration was done "when recently MIG-21 were phased out from the IAF during this month." However, NDTV can't verify the exact date when this video was captured.

Social media users flooded the comment section with sweet messages. "Hats off...your exuberance is well deserved, ur iconic destruction of pak fighter planes & jets is the epitome that symbolises this movement. U r great & May You live long," one user wrote.

"The more I see , the more I fall in love with Indian Defence Services," another user said.

"Salute to Sir and his team and their family members," a third user wrote.

"Happy We Tackled Ghost Of Balakot"

In August, he said the non-availability of images of the Balakot air strike became a "big issue", but during Operation Sindoor, that "ghost of Balakot" was taken care of.

While delivering the 16th Air Chief Marshal L M Katre Memorial Lecture, he said the Indian Air Force (IAF) shot down five Pakistani fighter jets and a large aircraft during Operation Sindoor, in the largest-ever recorded surface-to-air kill by India. He provided a detailed account of Operation Sindoor with visuals and slides.

"When we did Balakot, we did something similar (to Operation Sindoor). Unfortunately, we couldn't tell our own people as to what we have been able to achieve. We had intelligence that there had been huge damage; there were so many terrorists who were neutralised, but we could not convince our own people. But (this time) we were lucky, and we got these videos out in the open," he said.

"I am happy that we could take care of that ghost of Balakot," he asserted.