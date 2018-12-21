Use Internet To Shop, Bank Or Work? You Should Read This Mumbai Police Tweet

Mumbai Police's tweet is an important reminder on cyber safety.

Mumbai Police's Twitter handle is well known for using innovative ways to deliver public service messages. Their tweets are relevant, topical and witty - and we think their latest tweet, specially, deserves all your attention. In this day and age, where the Internet is omnipresent and where we rely on it for everything from grocery shopping to net banking, this tweet on cyber safety is an important reminder on how you can protect yourself against online scams.

Shared about an hour ago, the tweet shows screenshots that 'translate' the language used by scamsters into their real meaning. A suspicious message like "Congratulations, you have won $1,000,000," for example, may often mean "Beware, you may lose all that you have".

"Unfortunately, there's no translation assistance available for the language of online scams. Fortunately, it doesn't take much to get it," wrote Mumbai Police while sharing the four pics to warn netizens about cyber scams.

Unfortunately, there's no translation assistance available for the language of online scams. Fortunately, it doesn't take much to get it. #CyberSafetypic.twitter.com/UXNOrmRrF7 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 21, 2018

Since being shared online, the tweet has collected over 150 'likes' and a lot of praise.

Very creative way for public awareness !! Alas !! Not many people will understand the brain behind it. — Rima K. Jawale (@RimaNeeraj) December 21, 2018

Creativity level - PERFECT!! — Kashish (@Freespiritkash) December 21, 2018

Please try to remember if you bought a lottery ticket when someone calls or emails to tell you one a lottery. — Raghavendra S (@ragh_twt) December 21, 2018

In the past too, Mumbai Police has used Twitter to warn netizens about cyber criminals. Take a look at some of their earlier tweets below:

What do you think her answer should be to someone she's been interacting with for hardly a few months #CyberSafetypic.twitter.com/K3ae6MRQes — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 13, 2017

Don't pet Cyber Criminals! They can get seriously wild most of the times #CyberSafetypic.twitter.com/CQKzLJKPsW — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 23, 2018

