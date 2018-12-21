Use Internet To Shop, Bank Or Work? You Should Read This Mumbai Police Tweet

The tweet shows screenshots that 'translate' the language used by scamsters into their real meaning

Offbeat | | Updated: December 21, 2018 12:42 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Use Internet To Shop, Bank Or Work? You Should Read This Mumbai Police Tweet

Mumbai Police's tweet is an important reminder on cyber safety.


Mumbai Police's Twitter handle is well known for using innovative ways to deliver public service messages. Their tweets are relevant, topical and witty - and we think their latest tweet, specially, deserves all your attention. In this day and age, where the Internet is omnipresent and where we rely on it for everything from grocery shopping to net banking, this tweet on cyber safety is an important reminder on how you can protect yourself against online scams.

Shared about an hour ago, the tweet shows screenshots that 'translate' the language used by scamsters into their real meaning. A suspicious message like "Congratulations, you have won $1,000,000," for example, may often mean "Beware, you may lose all that you have".

"Unfortunately, there's no translation assistance available for the language of online scams. Fortunately, it doesn't take much to get it," wrote Mumbai Police while sharing the four pics to warn netizens about cyber scams.

Since being shared online, the tweet has collected over 150 'likes' and a lot of praise.

In the past too, Mumbai Police has used Twitter to warn netizens about cyber criminals. Take a look at some of their earlier tweets below:

Let us know what you think of their latest tweet using the comments section below.

 

 

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

mumbai policeCyber safetyTwitter

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Bank StrikeWinter SolsticeLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsDonald TrumpPNR StatusTrain StatusVeerappa MoilyDanish ZehenSohrabuddin SheikhIsha Ambani Mansion

................................ Advertisement ................................