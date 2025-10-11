US Woman Leaves Corporate Life Behind For A Fresh Start In Canada. Here's Why

After years of enduring the relentless pace of corporate life in New York City, 26-year-old Hayet Yasmine Chebbi decided to step away from the grind and start over. Having spent nearly 24 years in the city that never sleeps, Chebbi said the constant hustle, long hours, skipped lunch breaks, and sleepless nights had taken a toll on both her physical and mental well-being.

In an interview with Business Insider, Chebbi shared that she was initially drawn to Dubai, where she had vacationed and envisioned building her future. However, destiny had other plans. During her trip to Dubai, she met her now-husband, who hails from Montreal, Canada.

Following their marriage, Chebbi began planning her move to Dubai but soon realised the cost of relocating and living there would be far too high. Choosing practicality over fantasy, she instead applied for a Canadian work permit in 2023 under her husband's sponsorship and made the move to Montreal.

Reflecting on her experience, Chebbi admitted that while she had been “climbing the corporate ladder,” it came at the expense of her well-being. “I was prioritising work over my physical and mental health,” she said. Today, she embraces a slower, more balanced lifestyle in Canada, one that allows her to focus on health, happiness, and personal growth over endless corporate success.

“Over time, that lifestyle caught up with me. Despite my dedication and strong performance, I began to feel drained, disconnected, and unfulfilled. In time, I realised that no amount of career success was worth sacrificing my well-being. The ‘survival of the fittest' lifestyle was all too much for me, and I felt deeply unfulfilled,” Chebbi told the media outlet.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Hayet Yasmine Chebbi previously worked with top fashion brands such as Chanel and Dior in the US. She served as a fashion operations assistant at Chanel for ten months before being laid off during the pandemic, later joining Dior as an e-commerce client advisor. Before moving to Canada, she held a marketing position at a media company.

Since relocating to Montreal, Chebbi has launched her own podcast and is in the process of building her business. To support herself financially, she currently works as a babysitter until her venture becomes stable.

Describing her new life, Chebbi said, “Montreal strikes a perfect balance between the calm, leisurely European lifestyle and the vibrant energy of New York City.” She admits she misses New York City's spark and energy but says she has no plans to return.