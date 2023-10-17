US Woman Eats 48 Oysters On A Date. This Happens Next

The woman met up with her date at Fontaine's Oyster House in Atlanta. (Representative pic)

A woman in the United States has gone viral online for sharing an awkward date encounter after ordering nearly 50 oysters. According to the New York Post, the woman, who goes by EquanaB on TikTok, shared her experience of the date gone wrong in a video that has been viewed more than one million times on the platform. In the clip, she revealed that at the end, when the check came, her date - who she said only ordered one drink - told her that he was going to the bathroom but never returned.

The woman met up with her date at Fontaine's Oyster House in Atlanta, Georgia, which is supposedly known to serve the best oysters in the area. After meeting her date, she ordered a plate of a dozen oysters, followed by three more. In total, she consumed 48 oysters and didn't hold back from loudly slurping each one.

"When the fourth one came out he was looking at me crazy, I didn't give a f***. I had to. It was so good," she said in the clip, as per the Post.

Later, the woman also ordered an entree of crabcakes and red potatoes. However, when the check came, her date reportedly excused himself to use the restroom and then just left the restaurant - allegedly leaving her with a $184 tab.

"Why the f*** [he] say he was going to the bathroom and never come back? I'm like, hold on. It's been 10, 20, 30 minutes," she said, as per The Independent.

In her video, the woman revealed although she paid the check, she still confronted her date for leaving over text. "Running out on a tab is crazyyy," she texted her date, to which he replied, "I offered to take you out for drinks and you ordered all that food. I can Cash App the total for the drinks."

Now, the woman's video has gone viral on social media, with several users taking the side of her date. "I don't know what's worse, the 48 oysters as an APPETIZER or the insane slurping and smacking," one user commented on her clip.

"He literally said can we meet for drinks then you proceeded to slurp down half the ocean," another person wrote.

"I would have bounced too and the tab would have been the least of my concern," a third user said, while another added, "I could barely LISTEN to you slurping so I can imagine how bad it was to actually watch it."

Some users, however, didn't blame the woman for enjoying herself. "I keep coming back to this video because them oysters look so good," said one person. "I'm not mad at either one of y'all, like I see both sides. I love oysters but also could not imagine someone smacking on them for 10+ mins," added another.

Meanwhile, the general manager of Fontaine's Oyster House in Atlanta says the woman's date etiquette was actually quite typical for the restaurant. In an interview with Rolling Stone, general manager Kelcey Flanagan, who was working that night, said, "This is nothing new for us. It was just quite funny". "I've had two ladies order six dozen [oysters] each," she added.