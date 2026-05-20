US Restaurant Charges Rs 10,650 Cake-Cutting Fee, Reacts After Receipt Goes Viral

A rooftop restaurant in Beverly Hills has responded after a viral claim that it charged $110 (around Rs 10,650) for "cake-cutting" went viral. In an Instagram post, a food influencer, who goes by @justinelovesushi, shared a bill from Poza, the upscale restaurant atop L'Ermitage Beverly Hills. The bill showed a $110 line item for "cake cutting", calculated at $10 per person for the group's dinner. With the total check exceeding $1,100, the fee quickly drew criticism.

The video, with over 355,000 views and more than 3,500 likes, sparked a heated debate. Hundreds of users took to the comment section to express their views. Many diners online defended Poza, noting that outside desserts at high-end restaurants often come with a service fee. Others argued the communication should have been clearer before the cake hit the table. Some even noted that it appared to be a miscommunication, rather than a scam.

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"I don't think she's overreacting, because a hundred and ten dollars just to swipe a knife through a cake. That's crazy," one user wrote. "What the actual efff. Please expose this restaurant, so i can take it off my bucket list," another added.

One restaurant also commented on the video, saying, "If you weren't told about the cake fee before they cut it, you need to get your $ back. They should have told you and got your ok before proceeding. A $10/pp cake fee is INSANE!!! Ours is $5/pp and if it's a larger party, we have a cap depending on size of cake and party."

"$110 for 11 people is utterly ridiculous!" they added.

Watch the video here:

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The restaurant replied publicly on Instagram, writing. "We are so sorry you were not properly informed of our cake-cutting fee. Please know that is not reflective of our standard, and you should have been notified of the fee once you brought the cake."

"As you weren't informed, we'd be happy to refund the fee and invite you and a friend back to Poza to have a proper experience," it added.

The restaurant also announced it has reduced the per-person cake-cutting charge from $10 to $5.