US Police Officers Dance To 'Naatu Naatu', Video Goes Viral

At the Oscars on Sunday, SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' became the first Indian film to win an award for best original song for 'Naatu Naatu'. After a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award, this is the third major international honour for the hit song written by Chandrabose and composed by MM Keeravaani. Videos of people dancing to the superhit number have been flooding social media ever since its release. Now, a video of US cops dancing to the electrifying song has gone viral on social media.

The video was shared by Nenavat Jagan on Twitter before the Oscars ceremony but after the film's big win, it has been gaining a lot of traction. In the video, the cops are seen shaking a leg to the song. It appears that the video was taken on the day of Holi since people are seen drenched in colours and gulaal. Further in the clip, a man put his hands on the cops' shoulders and demonstrates the hook step as the music plays in the background. The cops groove to the enticing beats of the popular song and copies him as well. Mr Jagan mentioned that the video was captured in Texas.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 5.4 lakh views and five thousand likes on the microblogging site.

"OK, that's pretty cool of them!" said a user.

"My heart," said another person.

A third person said, "The guys are single-handedly bringing back suspenders."

"SUPER," commented another person.

A fifth user added, "Haha. So cute,"

"This brings such a ridiculous smile to my face," added a user.

"Yes they are, and great choice! Song is catchy and makes you want to groove!" said another person.

Another one noted, "Wow ok even the COPS now."

