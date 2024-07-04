US Police Halt UFO-Shaped Car. See What Happens Next

Trooper opted for a warning, and sparking playful interactions on social media.

During a routine patrol on the Turner Turnpike, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Ryan Vanvleck came across a sight that caught everyone by surprise. He pulled over a vehicle that had a unique, UFO-shaped design, with its license plate partially obscured.

Inside were two individuals heading to the Roswell UFO Festival in New Mexico. They explained their quirky vehicle and destination to Trooper Vanvleck, who, in a refreshing twist, decided to give them a warning instead of a ticket. He even took a photo of the unusual car.

"It's not every day you pull over a UFO," joked the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on social media.

Interestingly, this wasn't the first time the vehicle had caught law enforcement's attention. Just days earlier, a deputy from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office in Missouri had stopped it for registration issues. The sheriff's office issued a warning and added some playful advice about "warp speed" and "phaser" settings.

"Well, you never know what will be travelling through Crawford County, but this one was a little out of this world," the police department wrote on Facebook.

"These friendly humanoids, who have come in peace, are heading west to Roswell, NM, for a festival. There was a brief conversation about his out-of-space, out-of state registration, but he assured us that he would take care of that issue when he returned to Krypton. He was also warned about our strict enforcement of warp speed on the interstate and to keep his phasers on stun only while travelling."

While the vehicle certainly turned heads with its design, these traffic stops served as a reminder to all drivers-whether from this world or beyond-to ensure their vehicles are properly registered and their license plates are clearly visible.