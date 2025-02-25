Advertisement
US Man's Vivid Dream Predicts Rs 1 Crore Lottery Win With Stunning Accuracy

A North Carolina man, Robert Hoban, won a $110,000 lottery prize after dreaming about the exact amount.

Read Time: 2 mins
US Man's Vivid Dream Predicts Rs 1 Crore Lottery Win With Stunning Accuracy
Robert Hoban had a dream about winning a $110,000 lottery prize.

A lucky resident of Stanley, North Carolina, has won a staggering $110,000 (Rs 95,91,136) lottery prize, and he claims it was all foretold in a vivid dream. Robert Hoban, the winner, said he bought a $1 lottery ticket and went to bed with the drawing on his mind. The next day, he woke up to find out his dream had come true - he had won the exact amount he had seen in his dream!.

"I actually dreamed the night before that I would win," Stanley resident Robert Hoban told North Carolina Education Lottery officials. "It's strange because I even dreamed the exact amount that I won. It was very crazy, but it's true," he said.

Hoban said his shock at finding out he had won $110,000 after dreaming about it was matched only by his family's disbelief.

"They thought I was kidding with them, because I like to do that a lot," he said.

This is not the only incident of lottery winning in recent times; a few days back, a Virginia woman's frustration over receiving the wrong lottery ticket turned into a massive win when she discovered she had won $2 million (Rs 17,32,83100). Kelly Lindsay, a Carrollton resident, had asked for a specific lottery ticket at a local store but was mistakenly handed a Money Blitz scratch-off instead.

Initially annoyed by the mix-up, Lindsay scratched the ticket in the parking lot and was shocked to reveal she had won the $2 million top prize. "And I got over not being happy about it," Lindsay said, commenting on her initial disappointment.

Lindsay chose to receive the prize as a one-time lump sum payment of $1,250,000 after taxes.

