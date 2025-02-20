US Woman Complains About 'Wrong' Lottery Ticket - Ends Up Winning Rs 17 Crore

A Virginia woman's frustration over receiving the wrong lottery ticket turned into a massive win when she discovered she had won $2 million (Rs 17,32,83100). Kelly Lindsay, a Carrollton resident, had asked for a specific lottery ticket at a local store but was mistakenly handed a Money Blitz scratch-off instead.

Initially annoyed by the mix-up, Lindsay scratched the ticket in the parking lot and was shocked to reveal she had won the $2 million top prize. "And I got over not being happy about it," Lindsay said, commenting on her initial disappointment.

Lindsay chose to receive the prize as a one-time lump sum payment of $1,250,000, after taxes.

According to The Metro, her odds of winning the top prize were one in 1,142,400 - and it was one of two, meaning there is a second winner who has yet to come forward. The chances of winning any prize in Lindsay's new favorite game are one in 3.29.

Lindsay purchased the ticket at Race Way Carrollton gas station at 13028 Carrollton Boulevard.

She resides Isle of Wight County, which got over $3.7million for kindergarten to 12th grade education from the state lottery last year. The Virginia Lottery gives all profits to K-12 and last year raised more than $934million, or 10% of the state's budget for education. She was seen holding a large cheque with her winnings and a photo of the scratcher ticket on it, smiling brightly.